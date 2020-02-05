CHICAGO (CBS) — Light snow will overspread the area this evening from south to north, bringing light accumulations by morning.
Look for about 1 to 2 inches of accumulation by Thursday morning as the low drops to 24.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 9 a.m. Thursday for Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper counties in Indiana, and Kankakee County in Illinois.
The snow will remain light on Thursday morning, transitioning to lake effect snow for isolated parts of the city and Northwest Indiana throughout the day.
An additional 1 or 2 inches could be possible in very localized areas. The high for Thursday is 34.
On Friday, look for flurries or lake effect snow showers, mainly in the morning. The high is 35.
Clouds linger for Saturday and Sunday as a brief wintry mix is possible Sunday evening. Temperatures remain in the 30s for most of the extended forecast.