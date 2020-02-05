Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather, Winter Weather Advisory

CHICAGO (CBS)– An incoming system could bring a measurable amount of snowfall to the Chicago area over the next few days.

Wednesday will be a mild day with temperatures in the low 30s. Snow is expected to start falling around 5 p.m.

From 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. the snowfall could be heavier.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect Wednesday at 3 p.m. until 9 a.m. Thursday morning for areas south of I-80.

The Lakeshore Flood Advisory remains in effect for areas near the lake until 6 a.m. Wednesday due to high waves and wind.

From Wednesday night to Thursday night, Chicago areas could get 1 to 3 inches of snow.