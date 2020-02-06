CHICAGO (CBS)– Check out the Nissan Frontier at the Chicago Auto Show this weekend.
The 2020 Frontier has an all new V6 engine and 9-speed transmission.
The Frontier will be on sale this spring.
CBS 2’s photo journalist and auto enthusiast Mark Losiniescki previewed the pickup truck and found a man getting a big surprise.
Chicagoan Brian Murphy has put over million miles on his pickup truck. He found out Wednesday night that Nissan is giving him a brand new Frontier.
“I’m excited to try it out,” Murphy said.