CHICAGO (CBS)– Check out the Nissan Frontier at the Chicago Auto Show this weekend.

The 2020 Frontier has an all new V6 engine and 9-speed transmission.

The Frontier will be on sale this spring.

CBS 2’s photo journalist and auto enthusiast Mark Losiniescki previewed the pickup truck and found a man getting a big surprise.

Chicagoan Brian Murphy has put over million miles on his pickup truck. He found out Wednesday night that Nissan is giving him a brand new Frontier.

“I’m excited to try it out,” Murphy said.