  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMHot Bench
    2:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2020 Chicago Auto Show, Chicago, Chicago Auto Show, Toyota, Toyota Trucks

CHICAGO (CBS)– Three Toyota truck models will be on display at the Chicago Auto Show, here’s a preview.

These three trucks have many similarities as well as unique features.

2020 Toyota Tundra 

The Tundra has new tech and safety features including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto integration and a rear-view camera with cross-traffic alert.

The full-size truck seats 5 passengers and ranges from $35,000 to $53,000.

2020 Toyota Tacoma

The Tacoma is a mid-size pickup now has a restyled front grill along with new safety technologist and Apple CarPlay.

Some safety features include cross-traffic alert, frontal collision warning and automatic emergency braking.

Pricing ranges from  $26,000 to $47,000.

2020 Toyota 4Runner

The 4Runner is a midsized truck with the same high-tech technology features as the Tundra and the Tacoma.

The 5-person truck ranges from $36,000 to $50,000.