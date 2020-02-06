CHICAGO (CBS)– Three Toyota truck models will be on display at the Chicago Auto Show, here’s a preview.
These three trucks have many similarities as well as unique features.
2020 Toyota Tundra
The Tundra has new tech and safety features including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto integration and a rear-view camera with cross-traffic alert.
The full-size truck seats 5 passengers and ranges from $35,000 to $53,000.
2020 Toyota Tacoma
The Tacoma is a mid-size pickup now has a restyled front grill along with new safety technologist and Apple CarPlay.
Some safety features include cross-traffic alert, frontal collision warning and automatic emergency braking.
Pricing ranges from $26,000 to $47,000.
2020 Toyota 4Runner
The 4Runner is a midsized truck with the same high-tech technology features as the Tundra and the Tacoma.
The 5-person truck ranges from $36,000 to $50,000.