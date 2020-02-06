CHICAGO (CBS) — The snow showers that have been with us since Wednesday night will taper off to narrow, lake-effect bands Thursday night and Friday.
The low for Thursday night is 24. Minor additional accumulation is expected, with less than 1 inch in lake effect bands.
A few lake-effect snow showers will persist Friday, especially in the morning. The high for Friday is 35.
Saturday keeps clouds in place with highs in the mid-30s. A wintry mix is possible Sunday, especially in the afternoon and evening.