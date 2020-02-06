As WWE Gets Slammed By Investors, Are Fans Losing Interest?WWE is taking a beating from investors, who may have lost confidence in Vince McMahon's company due to sagging numbers and a management shakeup.

White Sox Head To Spring Training With Playoffs In MindAfter Anderson, Yoán Moncada and Eloy Jiménez broke out last year and Grandal, Keuchel and company signed in free agency, the rebuild is over. The White Sox want to win right now.

Lehner Makes 38 Stops, But Blackhawks Lose To Boston BruinsCharlie McAvoy scored 1:19 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory.

Curie High School Boys' Basketball Coach Mike Oliver Removed After Claim Of Altercation With StudentThe boys’ basketball coach at Curie High School has been removed from his position after a claim of a physical altercation with a student.

Bulls Quiet So Far Heading Into NBA Trade DeadlineThe NBA trade deadline was less than 24 hours away Wednesday night.

Field Of Dreams In Iowa Preparing To Host White Sox Vs. Yankees Game In August; 'It’s Going To Be Surreal For Us'Dyersville Chamber of Commerce executive director Karla Thompson said hotels up to an hour away are already booked, and MLB hasn’t even sold any tickets yet.