By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Lake Effect Snow, Robb Ellis, Snow Showers, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — The snow showers that have been with us since Wednesday night will taper off to narrow, lake-effect bands Thursday night and Friday.

The low for Thursday night is 24. Minor additional accumulation is expected, with less than 1 inch in lake effect bands.

Tomorrow's Planner: 02.07.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

A few lake-effect snow showers will persist Friday, especially in the morning. The high for Friday is 35.

Weekend Forecast: 02.06.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Saturday keeps clouds in place with highs in the mid-30s. A wintry mix is possible Sunday, especially in the afternoon and evening.

7-Day Forecast: 02.06.20

(Credit: CBS 2)