CHICAGO (CBS) — One local team is getting a chance a host a Public League boys’ basketball playoff game for the first time.

As CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reports, thanks to a big win and more great play by their star senior.

The Lindblom boys basketball team is a great example of not quitting when things got tough.

“We had a lot of points where we was just feeling down mentally. That’s when me as a captain and everybody else, we’ve just got to pick it up,” said senior Myles Twyman.

And they did just that. After going winless in the conference season, they pulled off an upset in the first game in the Public League playoffs Tuesday, knocking off Hyde Park on the road, 68-60.

“It was a combination of celebration and relief, finally we played up to our capability ,” said head coach Zachary Linderman

As usual, it was senior Marshun Williams leading the way as he has all season, averaging 17 points a game.

“Marshun’s been one of the best players I’ve had in the program. I’ve been here 15 years,” said Linderman.

“I’m a big person. I can shoot the ball, move the ball, dribble, put it on the floor, get to the rim. I’m an all-around player. I can play all positions,” said Marshun Williams.

Marshun is already among the leading scorers in Lindblom program history. He doesn’t have a shot to catch number one.

That belongs to Shonn Williams, who is no relation. But he does have a chance to catch number two, who does happen to be a relative.

“My cousin is second, so it would be really amazing to me,” said Williams.

And, as he climbs up the scoring chart, he finally seems to be moving up on the recruiting lists, as well.

“He got his first full scholarship offer over the last month. I’ve heard from a lot of school and I think it’s going to start blowing up very soon,” said Linderman.

“I don’t really think about it much. I try to focus on my game. I know they’re going to come out as I play well. Mostly I just focus on basketball and let that come to me afterwards,” added Williams.

Another thing that should attract colleges is Williams’ GPA which is 3.8.

And the first full scholarship offer is from Roosevelt University.