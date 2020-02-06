



Pedro Ruiz, 19, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Cook County Jail early Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead soon after. 24-year-old Christian Gonzalez was charged with first-degree murder. As the investigation into Ruiz’s death continues, CBS 2 has learned more about the events that lead to Ruiz’s death.

May 31, 2019: Christian Gonzalez is arrested on attempted murder charges

Then-23-year-old Christian Gonzalez is arrested for an incident in 2017 in which police allege he used an assault-style rifle to shoot and wound a man. He is booked into the Cook County Jail shortly after on June 2, 2019.

A month later, he is indicted on six counts of attempted murder.

November 19, 2019: Gonzalez participates in an attack on an inmate inside the jail

Surveillance video inside the jail shows Gonzalez was one of five inmates who attacked another inmate inside a dayroom — an area where inmates can congregate and move more freely than in their cells. Gonzalez is seen repeatedly kicking the man — who was hospitalized with puncture wounds from a makeshift knife used in the attack — while he was on the ground.

Gonzalez and the four other inmates accused in the attack were charged with attempted murder shortly after the incident.

January 29, 2020: Pedro Ruiz is arrested on an attempted murder charge

19-year-old Pedro Ruiz is arrested in Chicago’s Back Of The Yards neighborhood after police officers on patrol said he matched the description of a suspect in a recent shooting which left a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He is placed in a cell with Gonzalez shortly after being booked into the Cook County Jail.

February 1, 2020: Ruiz is found dead in his cell