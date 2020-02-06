ALGONQUIN, Ill. (CBS) — A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Thursday night after being pulled from a burning house in far northwest suburban Algonquin.
At 3:02 p.m., firefighter from the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District were called for a fire at 55 Alice Lane in Algonquin. They learned the house might still be occupied.
Upon arriving, firefighters found flames shooting from the front of the ranch home. They went inside to fight the fire and search for the report missing resident.
Crews ended up in a difficult search due to hoarding in the home and the large volume of fire.
A woman was found inside and was rushed to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital in Huntley with life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.
The woman was airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood – a hospital known for its burn center – afterward. Her condition was not known late Thursday.
NO firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire was under investigation with assistance from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.