CHICAGO (CBS) — They’re out of the hospital and back in their home.

The Chicago couple with coronavirus is revealing what it was like to diagnosed with the mysterious infection.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports on what they’re looking forward to now.

After extended time in a Hoffman Estates hospital, the first person in Illinois testing positive for the coronavirus was able to leave. Her husband, the first U.S. case of person-to-person transmission of the illness also left Thursday evening.

On Friday, the couple said they are looking forward to getting “back to normal” and called their diagnosis “uncomfortable.” They said their treatment at St. Alexius was “great” calling it the “best healthcare experience” they’ve ever had.

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s latest totals include 49 tested for the virus. So far, only the two confirmed cases.

But they’re waiting on the result of 21 others.

With her husband by her side, Rebecca Frasure said she’s one of dozens aboard a cruise ship in Japan testing positive for the coronavirus.

“(I’m) a little bit scared. Hard to know what the future holds, since I don’t really feel sick right now. Is it going to get worse,” Frasure said.

She said she’s one of dozens aboard a cruise ship in Japan testing positive for the coronavirus. Thousands of passengers on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship are also under quarantine. Health officials reported at least 61 confirmed cases from the ship, including nine Americans.

(I) don’t know what to think right now. Guess I’ll be here for a few days by myself right now,” said Rebecca Frasure’s husban Kent Frasure. He went to the hospital.

She is not alone.

Royal Caribbean said at least four people on the Anthem of the Seas docked in New Jersey were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The company has now banned anyone who’s traveled through mainland China in the last 15 days.

Jennifer Borja’s brother is on board.

“I miss him. He’s my baby brother,” she said. “No visitors are allowed inside. Because they have to do a lot of screening because of the virus.”

The latest federal data has 12 confirmed cases in the United States with doctors waiting on the results of 100 tests.