CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people – three children among them – were injured Sunday afternoon in a crash in the Marquette Park neighborhood.
The crash happened Sunday afternoon at 72nd Street and Kedzie Avenue.
The Fire Department said three adults and one child were taken to the hospital in fair-to-serious condition, while two more children were taken to the hospital in good condition.
The Fire Department later said all the patients were in good condition.
Further details were not immediately available.