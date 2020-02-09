CHICAGO (CBS) — As winter weather moves into the area, Chicago’s airports are canceling flights.
As of 9 a.m. 269 flights were canceled at O’Hare International Airport, and average delays were less than 15 minutes.
At Midway International Airport, 67 flights were canceled and average delays were also less than 15 minutes.
Snow will begin in the far northwest and come alter in Chicago. It could fall heavily at times but will come through pretty quickly.
The snow will change to rain by late afternoon.
Expect about two to four inches and possible higher amounts near the Wisconsin line.
Monday is expected to be partly sunny with temperatures in the mid 30s.