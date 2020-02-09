CHICAGO (CBS) — A deadly shooting in Humboldt Park left a driver killed and a 7-year-old girl shot.
Chicago police say the 36-year-old man and the girl were in a van with three other people when they heard someone shooting from behind them.
The van came to a stop near Potomac and Rockwell, where officers were called.
The 36-year-old was driving when he was shot in the head.
The girl was shot in the back.
Both were taken to Stroger Hospital where the man was pronounced dead.
The girl is listed in fair condition. CBS 2 learned she is related to the man, but their exact relationship is unclear.
The other passengers, all adults, told police they did not see the shooter and have no idea where the gunshots came from.
No one else was hurt in the shooting.
Area North detectives are investigating.