



Heavy but short-lived snowfall is moving into the Chicago area. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in place in some areas.

Advisories were canceled for Grundy, LaSalle and Kankakee counties but continue until 3 p.m. for Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, DeKalb and Kendall counties. Winter Weather Advisories continue in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties until 4 p.m.

As much as 3 to 4 inches of snow is expected in the north near the Wisconsin border. Closer to Chicago accumulations could reach 2 to 3 inches. And south suburban areas should expect 1 to 2 inches.

Strong winds along with the snowfall are causing low visibility in some areas.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed 211 snow vehicles in response. Salt spreaders will be working on keeping main routes and Lake Shore Drive safe and passable until the snow stops and will transition to neighborhood roads when the snow stops, if needed, according to a release from the department.

This snow is causing delays and cancellations at Chicago airports as well. Wind gusts were coming in at 30 mph at O’Hare International airport around noon.

Around 3:30 p.m., the snow will move out of Chicago, heading through Indiana.

Heavy snowfall was reported in Glenwood and Lake Villa as well as a mixture of snow and sleet in Joliet around noon.

Snow will move to a mix and then eventually all rain as temperatures climb to 37 degrees. Rain had already begun around Ottawa as of about noon.

As of 2:20 p.m. snow was tapering off in some areas from southwest to northeast.

Monday morning will bring clearer skies with a chance for some sunshine.