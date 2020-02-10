CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cicero man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for running over his girlfriend with his SUV two years ago at Yorktown Mall in west suburban Lombard.

DuPage County prosecutors said 49-year-old Jose Aguirre tried to kill Yesenia Rodriguez by hitting her with his Ford Explorer on Aug. 27, 2018, in the parking lot of Yorktown Mall as she was on her way to work.

Aguirre ran her over with both the front and rear driver’s side tires of the SUV and fled the scene, according to prosecutors. Rodriguez suffered injuries to her spine, hip, and jaw, and is still recovering from her injuries.

Lombard Police arrested Aguirre the next day. Investigators determined he had sent Rodriguez several threatening text messages, including “You’ll pay for this and with blood.”

“Every day in the United States, domestic violence claims countless victims, many of whom carry their physical and emotional scars with them for the rest of their lives. We are all thankful that Yesenia survived this horrific attack and wish her the best as she continues to recover both physically and emotionally. Mr. Aguirre’s outrageous actions that morning have certainly earned him every minute of his twenty-year sentence,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

Aguirre pleaded guilty last year to one count of attempted murder. DuPage County Judge Brian Telander sentenced him to 20 years in prison on Monday. Aguirre must serve at least 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.