LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (CBS) — Police in far northwest suburban Lake in the Hills were searching Monday for a man they said offered at least one woman money to expose herself.
At 10:22 a.m. Monday, Lake in the Hills police were called to the area of 1350-1370 Cunat Ct. for a report that the man had come up to two different women in the parking lot.
During one occasion, he asked the woman to expose herself in exchange for money, police said.
The cases might be connected to an incident that happened several weeks ago in Pingree Grove, police said. Police were not more specific.
Police have released a sketch of the man. He is described as a white male about 20 to 25 years old, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall with a thin build and sandy dark blond hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lake in the Hills police at (847) 658-5676, send police a private message on Facebook, or submit an anonymous tip by texting “TIP LITHPD” to 888777.