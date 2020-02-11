  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a mild day, but winter weather is on the way.

Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the 30s with a mix of clouds and sun.

There is a potential for snow Wednesday night into Thursday and it could impact both evening and morning commutes. Chicago areas can expect 1 to 3 inches of snow and southern areas could get closer to 4 inches.

Bitter cold temperatures are also on the way for the Chicago area. Thursday’s high temperature will be in the low 20s and morning temperatures are expected to be in the single digits.

Friday’s temperatures will be close to 18 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to be closer to 40 by the weekend.