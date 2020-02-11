MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — The Cubs’ pitchers and catchers started their first Spring Training workout on Tuesday.

Tyler Chatwood, who’ll be vying for the fifth starter job, got some work in on the mound. As did, Craig Kimbrel as he looks to bounce back.

Most of the position players were already on the field Tuesday, well before their required report date this weekend. But there was no sign of Kris Bryant.

However, President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein said that was not a concern at all – even after an offseason that featured him losing his service time grievance and his name coming up in trade rumors.

“I’ve had good text exchange with KB, checking here recently. Whether the trade rumors of the grievance matter, there are no hard feelings on either side. He’s excited to be reporting to camp here towards the end of this week. I admire players who at the appropriate time are willing to stand up and assert their rights,” Epstein said. “I don’t ever want players who bite their tongue and feel like they got cheated or feel like their rights were infringed upon. He’s excited for the 2020 season. And, he’s excited about becoming a dad here soon. Looking forward to getting started and continue what’s been a great relationship,” says Epstein.

Epstein also took the high road when addressing former manager Joe Maddon’s comments that the two of them had philosophical differences, but did say he felt there was a growing complacency with the team and that the manager has to define the culture.