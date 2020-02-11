CHICAGO (CBS) — The former custodian accused of hiding a camera in a suburban school bathroom is still on the run.

School leaders are trying to figure out how he got a job at Sunset Ridge school in the first place with such a disturbing past.

CBS 2’s Tara Molina has more from Northfield where school board members are hearing about the preliminary investigation findings for the first time.

The closed door meeting with the board and district attorneys is taking place at the school where all this came to light almost a month ago.

A question they’re set to review: How he got a job in a school to begin with?

David Garcia-Espinal has a record.

A record that should have prevented him from walking through the school doors. A background check was done by outside vendors failed to flag a felony conviction for identity fraud in 2012.

But it missed two.

An incident in 2010, when he was found taking pictures of women going to the bathroom in a Northbrook movie theater.

And again in 2012, when he admitted to Glenview police he had entered the women’s restroom at least twice to masturbate.

The board is set to review the background check process Tuesday night, but with a solid gap between Garcia-Espinal’s crimes on record, from 2013 to last month, is there a chance the bathroom incident discovered isn’t the first of its kind?

CBS 2 brought the latest to criminologist and Loyola professor Arthur Lurigio.

“The only way this behavior stops is if a person is incapacitated. Locked up, in jail, in prison or received in-depth therapy,” Lurigio said.

He called the behavior compulsive and said it’s not likely Garcia-Espinal was on the straight and narrow between his reported crimes and what’s he’s accused of.

“So, if we don’t know about such behaviors during the period of time, it’s likely that this person engaged in them surreptitiously. Wasn’t arrested, wasn’t observed and wasn’t caught,” Lurigio added.