CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 50 public storage units were broken into overnight on the northwest side.

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra caught up with some renters who are anxious to learn what was stolen.

The damage from the overnight break-in, in clear view during the day at Galewood’s Public Storage.

Police said at least 50 storage units were targeted.

Nilmare Donate has a storage unit.

“We don’t know what is missing or (what’s) there,” Donate said.

The business that puts food on the table for her family depends on what is or isn’t there. Her storage unit is filled with over 200 smiley costumes that may look friendly, but they’re not cheap.

“(The) characters are very costly. About $4,000 each.”

For others, the cost came from the time it took to get here. For Jesus, who didn’t want to give his last name, he had to drive about two hours.

“Of course hearing this, I had to rush back to see what’s going on.”

Storage unit owners said they just wish they didn’t need to find out online.

“I’m just mad nobody called me,” said Nancy Center, a unit renter. “They didn’t say anything!”

“It’s frustrating that they haven’t called or say anything to us,” Donate said.

One by one, they were escorted inside to their units.

“There’s a lot of damage! The doors are pushed in,” Center said.

From what they’ve been told by the owners at Public Storage that may be the extent of it.

“It doesn’t look like anything was taken,” Center said.

“It looks like vandalism,” added Jesus.

CBS 2 followed up with Chicago police to try to pinpoint if anything at all was stolen or an exact number of storage units affected. The authorities said they’re still investigating and that so far, no one is in custody.