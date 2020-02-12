GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) — Spring Training was underway for the White Sox Wednesday at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.

Pitchers and catchers reported and held their first workout Wednesday with plenty of position players in the mix as well, like Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada among others.

The catcher position specifically is an interesting one for the Sox. Yasmani Grandal was among their big free agent signings this offseason. He’s actually dealing with a minor calf injury, but should be fine.

And they already have James McCann, who was an All-Star last year.

Manager Rick Renteria said Wednesday that McCann will still be a vital part of the team but obviously not the everyday starter like he was, quite effectively, last year.

“It is what it is,” said McCann. “There’s things about the business that you can’t control. All you can control is how you handle your own self. He’s never played in the AL Central. I have a little bit more knowledge, so we’ll definitely be able to learn from each other and help each other prepare.”

“James has been great,” added Grandal. “Obviously I needed him here just to go through a few things. For me it’s going to be, how can I get in his head in order to kind of see the pitchers the same way.”

Pitcher Michael Kopech added, “Anyone in the league would probably be jealous of what we have to offer as far as guys behind the dish.”

The Sox are dealing with injuries to Grandal, Lucas Giolito, and Gio Gonzalez, but GM Rick Hahn said all three are minor and he’s confident all three will be ready when the regular season gets going.