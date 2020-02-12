



— Cook County State’s attorney Kim Foxx says she supports new charges against actor Jussie Smollett, even though her office dropped similar charges that the former “Empire” actor lied to police the he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack last year.

Smollett was indicted on six new charges of disorderly conduct, accusing him of filing false police reports in the case.

A special Cook County grand jury handed down the new indictment on Tuesday, following a six-month investigation by special prosecutor Dan Webb.

“Our office filed charges in this case. It was the disposition [dropping of charges] that was cause for difference,” Foxx said. “He had the facts and the evidence to file charges.”

“We are continuing to avail ourselves to a review of how this case was handled. As I said from the very beginning we welcome the non political review. And that’s ongoing.”

“We are certainly cooperating the best we can.”

Foxx refused to speculate to the timing of the indictment, which comes just five weeks before the Democratic primary. “I certainly hope the decision made in this case was based on facts, evidence and the law.”

“The grand jury’s investigation revealed that Jussie Smollett planned and participated in a staged hate crime attack, and thereafter made numerous false statements to Chicago Police Department officers on multiple occasions, reporting a heinous hate crime that he, in fact, knew had not occurred,” Webb said in a statement.

Cook County prosecutors last year dropped 16 disorderly conduct charges against Smollett, just over a month after Chicago police had accused him of orchestrating a hoax because he was upset with his salary on the TV show “Empire.”

Last August, Cook County Judge Michael Toomin appointed Webb, a former federal prosecutor, as a special prosecutor in the Smollett case; tasking him to not only investigate Foxx’s handling of the case, but to decide if Smollett should be further prosecuted for allegedly staging a fake hate crime against himself.

In a statement on the new Smollett indictment, Webb wrote that his office “obtained sufficient factual evidence to determine that it disagrees with how the CCSAO resolved the Smollett case.”

Webb said the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office could not provide him with any evidence that the decision last year to dismiss the charges against Smollett was handled similar to other cases.

Smollett is due in court on Feb. 24.