CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was charged in connection with a stabbing on a CTA Red Line platform.
Police said a 35-year-old man and a 37-year-old man got into an argument around on Feb. 10 at the 79th Street stop on the Red Line. The offender, identified by police as Musbau Hamzat, 37, then pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man in the left arm.
The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
According to Chicago police, Hamzat was arrested on Feb. 10 and has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery of a transit passenger.
Hamzat is expected in bond court on Wednesday.
This is a developing story.