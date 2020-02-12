  • CBS 2On Air

Firefighter Shot


CHICAGO (CBS)– A second person was charged in connection with the shooting of a Chicago firefighter.

Jermaine White, 29, of Albany Park was charged with aggravated batter and discharging a weapon.

Last week, Hollis Williams was also arrested for the shooting that happened while the firefighter was responding to a call on Feb. 2.

Police say two people set a car on fire near Wilson and Kimball before fleeing the scene.

Williams, 29, is charged with four felonies: unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated battery of a firefighter, aggravated battery of a police officer, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is also charged with multiple traffic violations.

A bullet hit the firefighter in the leg and officials said he is expected to make a full recovery.