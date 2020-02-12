  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Fire, South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was injured in a residential fire in the South Austin neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the fire broke out at a residence in the 5800 block of West Erie.

A man inside the home at the time of the fire was clinging to the roof when fire crews arrived on scene.

Police said the man sustained minor burns to his body and was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. The house did not have any working fire detectors.

This is a developing story.