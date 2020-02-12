CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was injured in a residential fire in the South Austin neighborhood.
According to Chicago police, the fire broke out at a residence in the 5800 block of West Erie.
Erie and Mayfield update. A working smoke detector may have been able to give the victim enough time to safely escape but no working detectors were found. Thanks to the early 911 calls we were able to rescue him with intense flame very near as he was clinging to the roof. pic.twitter.com/iuhGxGNaZS
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 12, 2020
A man inside the home at the time of the fire was clinging to the roof when fire crews arrived on scene.
Police said the man sustained minor burns to his body and was taken to a local hospital in good condition.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time. The house did not have any working fire detectors.
This is a developing story.