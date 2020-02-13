CHICAGO (CBS) — Gunfire rang out this week just feet from a school bus in Logan Square, and it was caught on video.

As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, the gunshots rang out outside 2754 N. Milwaukee Ave., just southeast of Diversey and Kimball avenues and also close to the Spaulding Avenue entrance to the Logan Square Blue Line station. The stretch of Milwaukee Avenue where it happened is a busy one – especially during the time the shooting took place.

People who work in the area said it happened so fast, they didn’t hear a thing.

It was 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Surveillance video first shows a couple strolling to a sport-utility vehicle, and then something happens – seven gunshots ring out in rapid succession.

The two heard the gunshots and ducked into the vehicle. They didn’t even look around.

But look more closely and you’ll see a lot more. The gunman himself was wearing a blue surgical mask. A school bus driver was feet from the shots. And bystanders were in shock.

And there was even more. Look closer and you see the gunman was targeting a car – which had its window shot out.

“I didn’t like hear sirens or see police or anything,” said Adrian Redd, who works nearby.

The same goes for a lot of other businesses on the bustling street.

“Things like this are few and far between around here,” Redd said.

CBS 2 only found one shooting in the area last year. So anyone who attempts such an act would have to be bold.

Cameras litter the growing and fashionable Logan Square neighborhood, with a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line stop, restaurants, and a grocery and liquor store nearby.

A police cam also surveys from overhead.

Police said the 36-year-old who was driving the car that was shot at, escaped unharmed.

It was still unclear late Thursday whether the attack was targeted.