CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow was blowing and dropping all over the Chicago area Thursday afternoon as cold air rushed in.
Temperatures will be near 0 Thursday night, with wind chills near -15. But it will be mostly clear overnight.
On Friday, it will be mostly sunny and cold with a high of 18.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for all of our Illinois Counties until 10 a.m. Friday.
Meanwhile, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for Lake, Porter and La Porte counties in Indiana until 9 p.m. Thursday for lake effect snow.
Warmer temperatures return for the weekend. A little light snow is possible Saturday evening, but amounting to less than 1 inch.