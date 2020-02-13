  • CBS 2On Air

By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Bitter Cold, RealTime Weather, Robb Ellis, Weather, Wind Chill Advisory

CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow was blowing and dropping all over the Chicago area Thursday afternoon as cold air rushed in.

Temperatures will be near 0 Thursday night, with wind chills near -15. But it will be mostly clear overnight.

On Friday, it will be mostly sunny and cold with a high of 18.

Tomorrow With Feels: 02.13.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for all of our Illinois Counties until 10 a.m. Friday.

Wind Chill Advisory: 02.13.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Meanwhile, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for Lake, Porter and La Porte counties in Indiana until 9 p.m. Thursday for lake effect snow.

Winter Weather Advisory: 02.13.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Warmer temperatures return for the weekend. A little light snow is possible Saturday evening, but amounting to less than 1 inch.