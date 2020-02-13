(CBS) — Here are the snowfall totals reported to National Weather Service for the Chicago area on Thursday, February 13
Cook County
LYNWOOD 4.8 inches
PROSPECT HEIGHTS 4.0 inches
BARRINGTON 4.0 inches
HOFFMAN ESTATES 3.9 inches
MOUNT PROSPECT 3.8 inches
SCHAUMBURG 3.6 inches
ELK GROVE VILLAGE 3.6 inches
MEDINAH 3.6 inches
FOREST PARK 3.5 inches
LEMONT 3.5 inches
JEFFERSON PARK 3.5 inches
HARWOOD HEIGHTS 3.3 inches
MIDWAY AIRPORT 3.3 inches
ELGIN 3.2 inches
LA GRANGE PARK 3.2 inches
PALATINE 3.1 inches
PARK FOREST 3.1 inches
OAK PARK 3.1 inches
OHARE AIRPORT 3.1 inches
OAK LAWN 3.0 inches
BRIDGEVIEW 3.0 inches
HOMEWOOD 3.0 inches
PARK RIDGE 3.0 inches
PALOS PARK 3.0 inches
OAK FOREST 3.0 inches
PARK FOREST 3.0 inches
CHICAGO RIDGE 2.9 inches
ROGERS PARK 2.8 inches
ROGERS PARK 2.7 inches
OAK LAWN 1.9 inches
DuPage County
WHEATON 4.4 inches
NAPERVILLE 4.0 inches
ROSELLE 4.0 inches
GLEN ELLYN 4.0 inches
MORTON ARBORETUM 3.8 inches
DOWNERS GROVE 3.7 inches
DARIEN 3.6 inches
WILLOW SPRINGS 3.5 inches
AURORA 3.3 inches
ELMHURST 3.0 inches
BERKELEY 3.0 inches
BOLINGBROOK 3.0 inches
CLARENDON HILLS 2.5 inches
ADDISON 2.4 inches
Kane County
BATAVIA 4.5 inches
ST. CHARLES 4.2 inches
ELBURN 4.0 inches
AURORA 4.0 inches
SLEEPY HOLLOW 3.5 inches
NORTH AURORA 3.5 inches
ELGIN 3.4 inches
BATAVIA 3.4 inches
GENEVA 3.4 inches
SUGAR GROVE 3.1 inches
BATAVIA 3.1 inches
CAMPTON HILLS 3.0 inches
Lake County
BUFFALO GROVE 3.7 inches
RIVERWOODS 3.4 inches
MUNDELEIN 3.1 inches
HIGHWOOD 3.1 inches
LAKE VILLA 3.0 inches
BEACH PARK 2.3 inches
LINDENHURST 2.0 inches
McHenry County
WONDER LAKE 3.8 inches
CRYSTAL LAKE 3.7 inches
BULL VALLEY 3.6 inches
LAKEWOOD 3.6 inches
WOODSTOCK 3.0 inches
CARY 3.0 inches
HUNTLEY 3.0 inches
HARVARD 3.0 inches
CARY 2.9 inches
MCHENRY LOCK AND DAM 2.8 inches
WOODSTOCK 2.6 inches
HEBRON 1.9 inches
Will County
PEOTONE 4.8 inches
MANHATTAN 4.5 inches
NEW LENOX 4.0 inches
SAUK VILLAGE 4.0 inches
MONEE RESERVOIR 3.9 inches
NEW LENOX 3.8 inches
PLAINFIELD 3.6 inches
HOMER GLEN 3.5 inches
NEW LENOX 3.5 inches
LOCKPORT 3.5 inches
NAPERVILLE 3.4 inches
JOLIET 3.4 inches
CHICAGO-ROMEOVILLE 3.3 inches
MOKENA 3.1 inches
LAKEWOOD SHORES 3.0 inches
S SAUK VILLAGE 2.7 inches
Lake County, IN
CROWN POINT 4.1 inches
MERRILLVILLE 4.0 inches
DYER 4.0 inches
HAMMOND 3.8 inches
LAKE STATION 3.5 inches
ST. JOHN 3.5 inches
Porter County
CHESTERTON 3.8 inches
VALPARAISO 3.7 inches
PORTAGE 3.5 inches
BOONE GROVE 3.5 inches
PORTER 3.4 inches
BOONE GROVE 3.3 inches
CHESTERTON 3.9 inches