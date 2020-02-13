CHICAGO (CBS)– A K-9 named Browser is credited in helping in the arrest of an identify theft suspect.
Officials in Lake County, including the Highland Park Police Department and the electronics detection dog, K-9 Browser, executed a search warrant earlier this week and located electronic devices in a Chicago apartment.
In the search, officials said a BMW SUV, fraudulent documents, thousands of dollars in counterfeit money, identification cards and driver’s licenses not issued in the name of the suspect were also located in the search.
Parrish L. Livingston, 29, was arrested and is now facing charges including forgery and theft in excess of $10,000.
Livingston’s bond was set at $250,000.
Highland Park detectives identified over 100 victims throughout the United States and those victims will be contacted.