CHICAGO (CBS) — A Senn High School teacher was under investigation Thursday night, after a student said he told her, “Go back to your country.”

As CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported Thursday, it happened with the student sat for the National Anthem. The incident has led to protests in the hallways.

VIDEO: A Hispanic student says she sat down for the national anthem — she says her teacher then told her, "go back to your country" Chicago's Senn High School students are now taking a stand by sitting down (video taken & shared yesterday by a student) @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/fylwBDhEvw — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) February 13, 2020

On Wednesday, students at Senn, 5900 N. Glenwood Ave., took a stand by sitting down after the teacher was accused of racial discrimination.

High school seniors Tionda Cobb and Yesica Salazar said they were at the Hispanic Heritage Assembly in late January when their teacher noticed they weren’t standing for the National Anthem.

“He asked me, ‘Why aren’t you standing?’ And I had told him I have personal sentiments against this country, in which he had cut me off and told me to go back to my country,” Salazar said. “And I had told him, ‘I was born here.’”

They said just minutes before that, the same teacher asked Cobb if her legs are broken.

“He told me, do I receive reduced lunch? In which I nodded my head yes – and he told me people have died for this country,” Cobb said.

They say they were both given an ultimatum by another teacher.

“You can either stand for the National Anthem or you can get out of the auditorium,” Cobb said.

The students said they are frustrated at the lack of action from the Chicago Public Schools. They said the reason they waited weeks for the protest was to give the school the time to respond.

But they said nothing changed.

Students on Wednesday were seen wearing signs with phrases like, “Keep Senn racism free.”

The CPS website promotes the diversity at Senn High School. Of the roughly 1,500 students there, almost half identify as Hispanic and nearly a quarter identify as black.

CPS told us in response that they have launched an investigation.

“CPS is committed to fostering learning environments that embrace and support all students, and the alleged actions of the teacher in question run counter to our beliefs and priorities as a school district,” the school district said in a statement. “The district is opening an investigation into the alleged actions, and we support the students who have peacefully raised their concerns.”

Chicago Police said they did have to break up a fight between two students during the protest Wednesday. A 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of battery.

CPS would not respond to inquiries about the employment status of the gym teacher who is accused of making the remarks.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Senn Principal Mary Beck issued the following letter to Senn students and parents:

Dear Senn Parents and Students –

Today, members of our student body chose to stage a “sit in” in order to exercise their student voice. This protest was organized by a group of students who wanted to raise concerns regarding a previous experience they had with a staff member. The incident with the staff member was brought to my attention a few weeks ago, and I immediately handled it in accordance with CPS policy. For privacy reasons, I was unable to comment further on the issue—which brought to light some issues among our students and our need to increase opportunities for them to feel heard and share their experiences. To address these issues, I shared an email with students re-iterating who we are as a community and my commitment to them.

In response to today’s sit in, I met with the students directly affected by this incident. We created a number of solutions to increase student voice and student safety. After that, the sit-in ended and the students and I shared with the larger community our action steps. These include further student understanding of both district and local processes for reporting actions and increasing opportunities for student voice in promoting a safe, positive learning environment. We then had an open forum where students were invited to ask questions.

Overall, there was a lot of emotion to work through for students. There were also some concerns of follow up to past incidents that we are investigating immediately. I am relying on my staff and, asking you as parents, to help guide our students through processing these feelings. We will have counselors and social workers available for students.

I look forward to implementing our agreements, evolving our practices, and communicating ways in which students can be heard. As a precaution, we had extra CPD presence at school today to ensure the safety of everyone during the protest

As always, please reach out to me if you have any questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Mary Beck

In a separate earlier letter to the student body, Beck wrote that she is extremely proud at the diversity of the school when it comes to race, religion, gender, language, and thought. She noted that the school has led the city the last few years with its student-led activism – and is still looking to recognize more opportunities to amplify student voices.