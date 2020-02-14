REALTIME WEATHER:Bitter And Dangerous Cold Persists Into Friday
CHICAGO (CBS)– Bitter cold temperatures have arrived in the Chicago area, but will not be staying long.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of our Illinois Counties until 10 a.m. Friday. Wind chills could drop to -15 degrees.

The high temperature is only 18 degrees and temperatures are closer to 0 degrees Friday morning. CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros said the “Feels like” are in the negatives.

Glaros said this is the coldest morning this winter.

The good news? Temperatures will start warming up by Saturday to the 30s and should hit the 40s by early next week.