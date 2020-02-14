CHICAGO (CBS)– Bitter cold temperatures have arrived in the Chicago area, but will not be staying long.
Wind Chill Advisory through 10am this morning pic.twitter.com/zjC2OAEO3Z
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 14, 2020
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of our Illinois Counties until 10 a.m. Friday. Wind chills could drop to -15 degrees.
At least there's sunshine?!?! LOL pic.twitter.com/Y1B74mc9d6
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 14, 2020
The high temperature is only 18 degrees and temperatures are closer to 0 degrees Friday morning. CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros said the “Feels like” are in the negatives.
Glaros said this is the coldest morning this winter.
Coldest morning ALL meteorological winter! pic.twitter.com/dNF1PeBg0c
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 14, 2020
The good news? Temperatures will start warming up by Saturday to the 30s and should hit the 40s by early next week.