CHICAGO (CBS) — Seven children were injured in a house fire Friday morning in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.
The fire started shortly after 11 a.m. in the basement of a home near 71st Street and Yale Avenue, according to the Fire Department.
7052 Yale house fire 7 patients EMS plan one. 6 children age 5 to 12. To comer children’s. One 16 year old to u of c. All good condition with slight smoke inhalation. Self evacuated before fire crews arrived. pic.twitter.com/S89Ov2aGoF
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 14, 2020
Seven children evacuated the home before firefighters arrived, but were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor smoke inhalation injuries. Fire Department officials initially said it was six children and one adult.
Six children between the ages of 5 and 12 were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. A 16-year-old girl was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
Further details were not immediately availalble.