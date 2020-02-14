REALTIME WEATHER:Bitter And Dangerous Cold Persists Into Friday
Filed Under:Chicago News, Fire, Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) — Seven children were injured in a house fire Friday morning in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The fire started shortly after 11 a.m. in the basement of a home near 71st Street and Yale Avenue, according to the Fire Department.

Seven children evacuated the home before firefighters arrived, but were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor smoke inhalation injuries. Fire Department officials initially said it was six children and one adult.

Six children between the ages of 5 and 12 were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. A 16-year-old girl was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Further details were not immediately availalble.