CHICAGO (CBS) — A seven-year-old girl shot her11-year-old brother in the neck in a home in North Lawndale.
It happened in the 3100 block of West Fillmore on Friday night when the girl gained access to a firearm in the apartment. While she was holding the weapon, it fired and struck her brother, police said.
The boy is reportedly in serious condition at Stroger Hospital, according to Chicago Police.
According to dispatch reports, a mother called 911 to report daugther shot her other son. Police did not immediately confirm that.
At the scene, one officer was clearly having difficulting dealing with the aftermath, dropping to his knees outside the home.
The shooting appears to be accidental.
Area North Detectives are investigating.