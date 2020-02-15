  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A candid Kris Bryant spoke at Cubs training camp Saturday morning. He spoke at length on his service time grievance, whether he’ll be a Cub for life and more.

Bryant said he felt strongly about filing his service time grievance and says there are “no hard feelings” toward the Cubs.

“That took forever,” he said. “It really did. At the beginning I was told it would take maybe a couple weeks. Obviously I knew it was an uphill battle going into it. Obviously we had a disagreement. I’m very glad that we handled it respectfully.”

Bryant said shut down rumors that there was ill will toward the team and said he saw the issue as a process that would eventually help the players in the next round of negotiating.

“I was going to be that guy who had the courage to do it, and I knew there was going to be backlash for it. I understand it, but it was really important to me,” he said.