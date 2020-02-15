CHICAGO (CBS) — The game’s biggest names drew huge crowds at NBA All-Star Media Day at Wintrust Arena.
Zach Lavine was the lone Bulls player taking part in an event this weekend.
The former Slam Dunk champion will try to be the first to also win the 3-Point Contest.
Lavine also addressed the state of the Bulls after fans chanted “fire Garpax” during his appearance on ESPN Friday morning.
It’s a special weekend for a couple of Chicago natives — Patrick Beverley, who will be competing in the skills challenge Saturday night and Anthony Davis, who will play in Sunday night’s All-Star Game.
Beverley wasn’t even alive the last time the All-Star game was here back in 1988.