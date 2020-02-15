CHICAGO (CBS) – A crash on the west side left at least six officers injured Saturday evening.
It happened just before 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Jackson Blvd. and Springfield Ave., in West Garfield Park.
Officers were responding to a call for an officer in need of an assistance when the squad cars collided.
Preliminary scanner traffic suggests a vehicle began ramming a CPD unit in the 300 block of S. Springfield, but police haven’t confirmed this.
All six officers were transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.
This is a developing story, we’ll continue to update.