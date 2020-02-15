Filed Under:CPD Crash, Officers Injured, Police Officer Injured, West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A crash on the west side left at least six officers injured Saturday evening.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Jackson Blvd. and Springfield Ave., in West Garfield Park.

Officers were responding to a call for an officer in need of an assistance when the squad cars collided.

Preliminary scanner traffic suggests a vehicle began ramming a CPD unit in the 300 block of S. Springfield, but police haven’t confirmed this.

All six officers were transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story, we’ll continue to update.