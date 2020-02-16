CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago firefighters were hurt early Sunday as a bakery was destroyed on Division Street in the Austin community.
The fire broke out just after midnight Sunday at Biondillo’s Bakery, at 4900 W. Division St. at Lamon Avenue.
Still and box alarm 4900 West Division. Commercial building crews defensive. No injury reported. pic.twitter.com/7owjFE15Cx
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 16, 2020
One firefighter was sent to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition after he was struck by debris.
The other was sent to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition.
The bakery was deemed a total loss.
Investigators had not determined the cause of the fire Sunday afternoon.