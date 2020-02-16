  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago firefighters were hurt early Sunday as a bakery was destroyed on Division Street in the Austin community.

The fire broke out just after midnight Sunday at Biondillo’s Bakery, at 4900 W. Division St. at Lamon Avenue.

One firefighter was sent to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition after he was struck by debris.

The other was sent to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition.

The bakery was deemed a total loss.

Investigators had not determined the cause of the fire Sunday afternoon.