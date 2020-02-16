CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were robbed at gunpoint at a Jiffy Lube in the Belmont Central community, police said.
A suspect was apprehended soon afterward.
At 4:12 p.m., a 47-year-old man walked into the auto maintenance shop, in the 2400 block of North Avenue near Fullerton Avenue, and took out a gun, police said.
The suspect demanded money from three men, ages 19, 27, and 31 – reportedly staffers at the Jiffy Lube.
The suspect made off with cash and fled south on Austin Avenue, police said. Responding officers placed him into custody.
No injuries were reported, police said. Charges were pending late Sunday.