



— The NBA All-Star Game was set to get under way at the United Center Sunday night.

Team LeBron, with Captain LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, will be up against Team Giannis, with Captain Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

As CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reported, the 2020 All-Star Game is the first to be played in Chicago in 32 years, and it had people excited.

Ticket prices among the most expensive ever. At last check, you could get in way up in the rafters for about $650.

Part of the buzz around this All-Star Game is that it is the first since the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash, making this game extra special for a lot of these players who idolized the 18-time All-Star.

“It’s going to be a great weekend, and for us to be able to honor Kobe Bryant and his legacy, and we know that he’s watching over us, and it’s our responsibility to just represent the purple and gold,” James said.

“My idol – not just my idol, probably the whole generation around who are my age – idol, and you know, for us, he was the Michael Jordan of our generation,” Antetokounmpo said of Bryant.

“We’re going to have Kobe jerseys and his daughter Gigi jerseys, so we’re trying to do as much as we can to honor his legacy and to represent his legacy on and off the floor,” added Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis, a Chicago native.

All players on Team LeBron will wear Gianna Bryant’s No. 2 and Team Giannis will wear Kobe Bryant’s own No. 24.

The winning team gets $200,000 for its chosen charity.