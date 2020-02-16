



Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday is less than two weeks away, and it’s one last chance to indulge before Lent begins on Ash Wednesday.

Chef Jimmy Bannos from Heaven on Seven stopped by CBS 2 with a look at some Mardi Gras dishes and a preview of celebrations on his restaurant.

The party isn’t just on Fat Tuesday. Some events are happening the weekend before.

Mardis specials and live music will be on Friday, Feb. 21; Saturday, Feb. 22; and Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Live bands will include Arcana, Dibs Quintet Brass Band and Big Shoulders Brass Band.

Limited reservations are available. To reserve a spot call 312-263-6443.

Bannos brought by some dishes from the restaurant including “angry shrimp” over rice, orzolaya, red beans and rice, gumbo, vegan gumbo z’herbes, corn muffins and jalepeno corn muffins.

Heaven on Seven has also had a major milestone — its 40th anniversary.

To gear up Mardi Gras and to celebrate the 40th anniversary, Heaven on Seven will ahve a special po boy pop up shop during lunch hours on Tuesday leading up to Fat Tuesday.

Jimmy’s Po Boy Shop is modeled after the classic New Orleans Po Boy Shops where orders are only available in person at the counter. Po Boys come dressed and a la carte.

The shop will be available Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. but will not run on Fat Tuesday.