CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago husband and wife diagnosed with coronavirus are now clear to go back to their normal lives after spending more than a week in home isolation.
Health officials say the couple tested negative for the virus multiple times, and the risk to the public is low.
In Japan, buses arrived at the docked Diamond Princess cruise ship ready to take Americans quarantined by the coronavirus home.
Passengers who have been quarantined for 12 days and don’t have symptoms anymore will take a chartered flight back to the United States, but they’re not going straight home.
They will be under quarantine at one of two U.S. Air Force bases for two more weeks.
As for the Diamond Princess, almost 400 Americans are on that ship.
If any are still showing symptoms they will have to stay in Japan for more treatment.
So far more than 350 on board have tested positive for coronavirus.