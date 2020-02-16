CHICAGO (CBS) — Film director Spike Lee attended a service at St. Sabina Church on Sunday.
Lee was in town for the NBA All-Star Game.
In his speech at the church, at 1210 W. 78th Pl., Lee emphasized the importance of getting a good education and pursuing career dreams despite the odds, in a focus on
“I thank my parents every day. They did not discourage me to be a filmmaker. My grandmother knew who Sidney Poitier was, but she could not name a black director in film,” Lee said. “We’re talented in the arts. Talent – that’s God-given.”
The Rev. Michael Pfleger called Lee an “uncompromising voice” who never held back from approaching social issues head-on.
“Spike has been too often unappreciated and too often robbed of the honor and recognition he deserves, like Malcolm X,” Pfleger said.
Lee was recently named the first African-American director to lead the Cannes Film Festival.
He encouraged the congregants at the church to pursue careers in the arts.
In addition to directing numerous Hollywood films, Lee is also a professor at the NYU Film School.