CHICAGO (CBS) — A massive apartment fire on Chicago’s South Side left several people, including three police officers, hospitalized Saturday night.

Firefighters said the flames were so intense the roof collapsed.

It’s not clear how many people live int he building, but many were still trying to get out when firefighters got there.

People who live in the building near 48th and King Drive smelled smoke and saw flames around 9:45 p.m.

The fire also caught the eyes of three Chicago police officers, who ran inside and began knocking on doors to help people escape.

Everyone got out, but the officers and four people who live there suffered smoke inhalation.

Two of the police officers who ran inside were carried out on stretchers.

Paramedics rushed them into waiting ambulances to treat them.

One of those injured was a 5-year-old boy.

The boy was in good condition and being treated at Mercy Hospital Saturday morning.

Everyone injured was taken to hospitals to be checked. All are expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but fire officials believe it was an accident.