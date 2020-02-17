AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Aurora were searching for information Monday as they investigated the theft of a puppy from a pet store.
Around 7:55 p.m. this past Wednesday, Aurora police were called to Furry Babies in the Fox Valley Mall, for a report that a brown and white Shih Tzu was stolen from right from its cage.
The pet store said the dog was about a month old and was valued at $3,400.
Staffers said the store was busy in the evening, and they noticed the puppy was taken between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and called police. Employees said the dog is not much bigger than the size of someone’s hand, and only weighs a few pounds.
Aurora police detectives were investigating Monday night. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the puppy was asked to call the Aurora police Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500.