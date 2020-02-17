  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was in critical condition Monday evening after being shot in West Rogers Park.

Around 5:47 p.m., the boy was walking west along the 2300 block of West Jarvis Avenue, near Oakley Avenue, when he was approached by a man who took out a gun and shot him, police said.

The victim suffered a gunshot to the right arm, the abdomen, and the chest.

He was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.