CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was in critical condition Monday evening after being shot in West Rogers Park.
Around 5:47 p.m., the boy was walking west along the 2300 block of West Jarvis Avenue, near Oakley Avenue, when he was approached by a man who took out a gun and shot him, police said.
The victim suffered a gunshot to the right arm, the abdomen, and the chest.
He was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Area North detectives were investigating.