Chile Toreado | Photo: Maria D./Yelp

Itching to hit up the freshest new spots in Chicago? From a Mexican spot to a brewery, read on for the newest spots to open for business near you.

Chile Toreado

Photo: Judith D./Yelp

A newcomer to Mckinley Park, Chile Toreado is a Mexican spot that’s located at 2022 W. 35th St. Look for enchiladas, tacos and chopped salads on the menu.

Burning Bush Brewery

Photo: Burning Bush Brewery/Yelp

Now open at 4014 N. Rockwell St. in North Center is Burning Bush Brewery, a brewery. The spot offers a variety of beer and wines on tap, according to the website.

Eye Q Optique

Photo: Eye Q Optique/Yelp

A Near West Side newcomer, Eye Q Optique is an optometrist and eyewear and opticians spot that’s located at 709 S. Seeley Ave. The spot offers “modern, state-of-the-art equipment,” according to the website.

Passion House

Photo: Rhonda F./Yelp

Passion House is a that opened recently at 1200 N. Branch St. in Goose Island. Look for lattes, iced coffee and overnight oats on the menu.