Itching to hit up the freshest new spots in Chicago? From a Mexican spot to a brewery, read on for the newest spots to open for business near you.
Chile Toreado
A newcomer to Mckinley Park, Chile Toreado is a Mexican spot that’s located at 2022 W. 35th St. Look for enchiladas, tacos and chopped salads on the menu.
Burning Bush Brewery
Now open at 4014 N. Rockwell St. in North Center is Burning Bush Brewery, a brewery. The spot offers a variety of beer and wines on tap, according to the website.
Eye Q Optique
A Near West Side newcomer, Eye Q Optique is an optometrist and eyewear and opticians spot that’s located at 709 S. Seeley Ave. The spot offers “modern, state-of-the-art equipment,” according to the website.
Passion House
Passion House is a that opened recently at 1200 N. Branch St. in Goose Island. Look for lattes, iced coffee and overnight oats on the menu.