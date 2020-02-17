CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot in the leg while he was riding in a car on the Chicago Skyway on Monday morning.
Police said, around 11:35 a.m., the 32-year-old man was in the passenger seat of a car on the Skyway near 79th Street, when a gray van pulled up alongside the car and someone inside started shooting.
The man was shot in the left leg, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
No one was in custody Monday afternoon.
Area Central detectives were investigating.