MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts spoke to the team Monday in Sloan Park, Arizona.
His North Siders are trying to respond to missing the postseason after four straight trips to the playoffs – one of which, of course, ended in a World Series victory.
Javy Baez provided some real straight shooting. He said he is ready to relight the passion and is done with last year’s laid-back approach.
“We have a lot of options, things – you know, not mandatory – and anybody can sit back on that, including me, because, you know, I wasn’t really going out there and preparing for the game. I was getting ready during the game, which is not good,” Baez said. But this year, I think before the games, we’ve got to be all out – everybody out there as a team, you know, and stretch as a team, and be together as a team.”