Ryan Newman Taken To Hospital After Terrifying Crash On Final Lap Of Daytona 500Ryan Newman was involved in a crash during the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday, sending his car flipping into the air.

Northbrook Native, Cleveland Indians Veteran Jason Kipnis Reports To Cubs CampNorthbrook native and Glenbrook North graduate Jason Kipnis has reported to Cubs camp – though on a minor league contract.

Javy Baez Says He's Done With Laid-Back Approach He Embraced With Cubs Last YearJavy Baez provided some real straight shooting about the Cubs' performance last year.

Edwin Encarnación’s Arrival At White Sox Camp Has Teammates Feeling Giddy“Now I think we have a really good lineup. We’re going to change the game too."

Baez: Cubs Lacked Proper Preparation Last SeasonThe two-time All-Star infielder says he and the Cubs were lacking last year when it came to their pregame routines and work ethic.

Team LeBron Wins NBA All-Star Game At United CenterAnthony Davis finished with 20 points after hitting the winning free throw to lift Team LeBron to a victory over Team Giannis in the All-Star game at the United Center Sunday night.