MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — Northbrook native and Glenbrook North graduate Jason Kipnis has reported to Cubs camp – though on a minor league contract.
But Kipnis is hoping to earn a job on the opening day Cubs roster.
The two-time All-Star has spent his entire career with the Cleveland Indians. But now, he will compete with Nico Hoerner for the job at second base.
Kipnis said choosing the Cubs came down to winning as much as it did coming home.
“I’m about to be 33, and in this game apparently, that’s very old, so I have to really weigh in winning. This was definitely one of the better teams. I looked at the rosters. I already knew what roster these guys had. I was friends with (Anthony) Rizzo. I texted him, called him, and asked him kind of what happened last year. I look at the rosters, I look at St. Louis’, I look at all of that, and I’m like, I still would take your guys’ roster,” Kipnis said.
He continued: “I think you want to weigh winning. You don’t want to just go somewhere that’s in a rebuild in my stage in my career. But like I said, all the boxes I could check, because of playing time and winning, it’s one of the best.”