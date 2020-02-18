



Photos: Petfinder

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of adorable pups up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Chicago, so you won’t have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Paco, Australian shepherd and terrier mix

Paco is a male Australian shepherd and terrier puppy currently housed at Pal’s Place.

Paco is eager to make friends — he’s happy to keep company with kids, dogs or cats. He has been vaccinated.

Apply to adopt Paco today at Petfinder.

Rumchata, pit bull terrier

Rumchata is a lovable female pit bull terrier puppy being kept at K94Keeps Dog Rescue.

Rumchata is friendly as can be — she’s happy to keep company with children, cats or dogs. She is already vaccinated. Rumchata is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements.

From Rumchata’s current caretaker:

She is a friendly, loving girl who enjoys wrestling with her friends, playing with toys and basically doing all the things puppies do!

Read more about how to adopt Rumchata on Petfinder.

Tattle, pit bull terrier

Tattle is a charming female pit bull terrier puppy being kept at Trio Animal Foundation.

From Tattle’s current caretaker:

Tattle has a crooked tail from an injury at some point but there’s nothing to be done about it and it causes her no pain.

Read more about how to adopt Tattle on Petfinder.