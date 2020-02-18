CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday is going to be a mild day, but Wednesday will be a bit cooler.
Temperatures will climb to the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies.
Getting colder next few days! pic.twitter.com/7oxV5oliVA
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 18, 2020
Cooler temperatures are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 20s.
Cold midweek, but temps in the 40s by the weekend! pic.twitter.com/GYEpk1z8SE
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 18, 2020
By the weekend, temperatures will be back up to the mid 40s with sunshine.