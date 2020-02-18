  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday is going to be a mild day, but Wednesday will be a bit cooler.

Temperatures will climb to the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

Cooler temperatures are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 20s.

By the weekend, temperatures will be back up to the mid 40s with sunshine.

 